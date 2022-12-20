Teddy Martin

TEDDY "TED" MARTIN, passed peacefully with his loving family at his side on December 12, 2022 after battling a long illness.
Ted was born and raised in Campbell's Creek, WV and was a graduate of DuPont High School, finally making his home in Sissonville, WV and attended Mountain Mission Church. Ted retired after 25 years of faithful service as an Agent for US Airways. Music was Ted's great passion and he was a part of musical groups throughout his life. He was known for having an amazing vocal gift and loved singing with his family, who were also gifted musicians, on the front porch of the family home. His sense of humor was infectious and he was an avid golfer.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil A. Martin; step-father, Rev. Melvin S. Holstein; nephew, Andy Martin; sister-in-law, Christi Martin.
Ted is survived by his wife, Robin Moss; mother, Joann Holstein; brothers, Gary A. Martin (Lana), John C. Martin; sister, Sherri L. Davis (Fred); son, Teddy J. Martin II; step-daughter, Laura Garten (John) and LaRayne Newhouse (Travis); grandchildren, Josiah and Merryn Martin, Ty and Chase Newhouse, Kailey and Jared Garten along with many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
A Family Celebration of Ted's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday December 20, at Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle's Activity Building in Campbell's Creek, WV.
A special Thank You from the family to CAMC General ER and MICU staff for the loving care provided to Ted.