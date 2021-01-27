Teddy Melton

TEDDY STUART MELTON, 82 , of Pinch, went peacefully to his heavenly home, Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital after a short illness.
Ted was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. Ted was the business owner of Marmet Supply Co. and multiple stores.
Ted is preceded in death by his parents Omer and Eva Melton; son, Dennis Melton; and brothers, O. Eugene Melton and Bruce D. Melton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, "Peggy" Melton; sons, Rodney A. Melton of Marmet, James C. Melton of Elkview, and John W. Melton of Florida; sisters, Joyce Moales and Gail Taylor of Quick; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Service will be 11 a.m, Friday, January 29, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Moales officiating. Burial will be at Harless Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 6 - 8:00 pm at Hafer Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.