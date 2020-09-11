Temirri Foster

TEMIRRI ANN FOSTER, 35, of Kanawha Falls entered into rest surrounded by family after a courageous fight with cancer.
Temirri is preceded in death by her grandparents; Charlotte and Shannon Foster, and her "Aunt Bet".
Left to cherish her memory, her children; Tylin, Bentley, and Donovan, parents; Timmy and Mary Foster of Kanawha Falls, sisters; Staci (Jimmy) of Deep Water, Amber (Lisa) of Kanawha Falls, and her special cousin Gib Pritt, along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Per Temirri's wishes there will be no formal service, but a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com