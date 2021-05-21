TERESA ANNE LACY, 65, of Dunbar, WV ascended to heaven May 18, 2021 after an illness. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Brooks Smith, and mother Anna Mae Young. She is survived by her husband, Mark Casdorph, daughter Jennifer Lacy (Graydon) and son David (Robin), brother Tim Smith, sister Kelsey Cottrill (Mark), nieces and nephews. Terri was a loving wife and mother with many friends who will all miss her greatly.
Terri was a graduate of West Virginia State College. She worked at E & E Jewelers, WV State University, and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, and watching cooking programs. She and Mark enjoyed being members of West Virginia K9 Search and Rescue for many years. She loved following WVU and NC State sports teams.
A celebration of her life well be held Saturday, May 22, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home. Visitation is at 1 p.m., with a graveside service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.