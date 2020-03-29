TERESA ANN FERNATT, 59, went home to be with the Lord on March 25, 2020, to meet her sister, Tressa, and her favorite singers, Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley.
She fought and beat Leukemia in 1994. She was then fighting multiple diseases such as Diabetes, heart disease, heart attack, etc. Unfortunately, it was Lung Cancer, Stage 4, that she fought but was unable to beat.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Tressa Marie Adkins, who passed in November 2019, and her beloved dog, Lucy.
She is survived by her husband, Randy; two sons, Brad (Christi) and Chad; daughter, Tiffany (Brantly), and grandson that she raised as her own, CJ; parents, William and Patricia Adkins; brother, Scott (Sherri) Adkins; grandkids, Dylan, Alexis, Isaiah, Cason, and Kayden; beloved dogs, Bowser and Ringo, and cats, Sophie and Sissy; niece, April, and nephews, Zach and Emmette; and several great nieces and nephews; when her kids were little, "adopted sons," Thomas Aluise, Timmy Young, Matt Durrett, George Ball, and Hollywood Todd; "adopted daughters," Heather Clendenin, Sarah Grubbs, and Amber Ball; caring friends, Steve, Bob, and Stan.
She was a cheerleading coach at Tornado Midget League, where she met lifelong friends, such as Carolyn, Rick, and Beth Mullins, Modenah and Charlie Chandler, and friends from Hayes Jr. High, Anita and Steve Durrett. She enjoyed working as an Assistant Manager at 7-11 with Bobby and Bryan.
She will be remembered by her famous words "SHUT THE DOOR, DON'T LET THE DOGS OUT!"
Her memorial service will be held at a later date.