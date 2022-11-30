Thank you for Reading.

Teresa Arlene (Raines) Hickey
SYSTEM

TERESA ARLENE (RAINES) HICKEY, 65, passed away on November 21, 2022 at her home in Seebert, WV. Teresa was born on December 19, 1956 to Harry Lee and Frances Raines of Winifrede, WV.

Teresa was preceded in death by her father, Harry Lee Raines Sr. and brother, Harry Lee "Pop" Raines Jr.

Tags

Recommended for you