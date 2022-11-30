TERESA ARLENE (RAINES) HICKEY, 65, passed away on November 21, 2022 at her home in Seebert, WV. Teresa was born on December 19, 1956 to Harry Lee and Frances Raines of Winifrede, WV.
Teresa was preceded in death by her father, Harry Lee Raines Sr. and brother, Harry Lee "Pop" Raines Jr.
Teresa married Duane Hickey on June 30, 1973 and together they raised three children. She graduated from the University of Charleston with a degree in nursing. Teresa retired after a 35 year career as a Registered Nurse. Teresa had a successful career as a Director of Nursing in Miami, FL and completed her nursing career in Tallahassee, FL. Teresa was also a two time cancer survivor.
Teresa is survived by her mother, Frances Raines of Cross Lanes, WV; her loving and devoted husband of 49 years, Duane Hickey of Seebert, WV; their three children, Tara Lovern (Robert III) of Tallahassee, FL, Charles Edward Hickey of Miami, FL, and Sara Ahl (Sidney Allen) of Lewisburg, WV; her five grandchildren, Robert III and Caroline Lovern of Tallahassee, FL and Sydney, Andrew, and Matthew Ahl of Lewisburg, WV. She is also survived by her two brothers, Vandon Raines (Cheryl) of Seebert, WV and Lyndon Raines (Krista) of Cross Lanes, WV, as well as 2 nephews, and 4 nieces.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 1 p.m., at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, 4203 Salines Dr, Malden, WV 25306. There will be a dinner in Teresa's honor immediately following her service at the Chesapeake Community Center, (Dr. Lisa Curry Annex) located at 12316 MacCorkle Ave, Chesapeake, WV 25315.