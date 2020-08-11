TERESA FAYE PRICE, 65, of Danville, WV passed away August 8, 2020 at Hospice, CAMC Memorial, Charleston, WV.
She was a retired postmaster and was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Bert and Christina Pauley; and grandparents, Albert & Corba Pauley and Vernie and Goldie Toney.
Teresa is survived by her husband, Terry Price; daughter, Sara "Nikki" Price and her husband Jeff McNeely of St. Albans, WV; brothers, Jerry (Debbie) Pauley of Dorothy, WV and Charles B. Pauley II of Whitesville, WV; nephews, Jason (Elizabeth) Pauley and children, Morgan, Jackson, Braxton, and Aaron (Claudette) Pauley and son, Andon; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Pauley, Somer and Kendra, Adam (Jacqueline) Pauley, Dana Conn, Travis, Gavin, Autumn and Travis Lee.
A private graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, at Boone Memorial Park, Madison, WV with Jerry Pauley officiating.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.
