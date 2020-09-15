TERESA LEE BAILEY of Giles, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents George and Edith Stewart; sister, Tessa Beverly and Kathy Stout; and husband, Orville Bailey.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Leisa Duff, Billy Duff and Michael Duff; grandchildren, Samantha Duff; Tyler James Duff and Lilly Duff; great granddaughter, Bailey Miller; brother, Robin Stewart;sisters, Connie (Paul) Riffe.
She spent the last years of her life happily living at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing home. She made numerous friends there and was loved by those around her. No amount of words could express the appreciation for all the love and care given by the staff.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Meadowbrook for continued wonderful care of the residents still with us.
Arrangements entrusted to Pryor Funeral Home.