TERESA LEE WILLIAMS, 51, of Huntington, formerly of Sissonville, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Teresa will be best remembered for her being a loving Mommie and Mamal T.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, and one granddaughter.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Tearria Nichole Simmons (Clint); her lifetime partner, Billy Coram; four sisters; one brother; and two grandchildren, Moses White and Odynn Simmons.
Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, W.Va.
"Our joys will be greater, Our love will be deeper, Our lives will be fuller, because we shared your moment."
