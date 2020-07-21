Essential reporting in volatile times.

TERESA LOUISE REED, 54, of Charleston, passed away on July 17, 2020 at CAMC General Hospital. Private services will be held at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston.