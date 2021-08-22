Thank you for Reading.

TERESA LYNN ANGEL, 49, of Julian, WV was born March 23, 1972 and passed away August 19, 2021 at Boone Memorial Hospital, Madison.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Calvin and Mary Holstein and paternal grandparents, Jess and Violet Angel.

She is survived by her parents, Michael and Mae Angel of Julian; two brothers, Michael Anthony of Garretts Bend and Patrick Darrin of Julian.

Arrangements are pending.

Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.

You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.

