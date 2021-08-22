Teresa Lynn Angel Aug 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TERESA LYNN ANGEL, 49, of Julian, WV was born March 23, 1972 and passed away August 19, 2021 at Boone Memorial Hospital, Madison.She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Calvin and Mary Holstein and paternal grandparents, Jess and Violet Angel.She is survived by her parents, Michael and Mae Angel of Julian; two brothers, Michael Anthony of Garretts Bend and Patrick Darrin of Julian.Arrangements are pending.Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Teresa Lynn Angel Calvin Julian Jess Grandparents Michael Anthony Mary Holstein Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Pamela Mae Whitt Robert E. "Bobby" Teal II Blank Velma Garnes Hill Richard A. Boehm Sr Blank Tami Kay Slayton Blank Terry Lynn Spencer George Franklin Hayes Harold Maxwell “Mack Boggess Connor Christian Meadows Blank John Bentley Mitchell Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 21, 2021 Daily Mail WV Risks and rewards weighed in state's fintech sandbox development State's sandbox opens up so more can play Fintech infuses modern-day life Wildlife Center wolf pups delight visitors Andrea B. Bond: Love of wolves leads to lifetime of memories