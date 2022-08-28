Thank you for Reading.

Teresa Lynn Burgess
TERESA LYNN BURGESS, 67, of Charleston, passed away at Hubbard Hospice House in South Charleston, Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Teresa is preceded in death by her father John Hicks Jr., and companion and father of her four daughters Geoffrey Wayne Koontz, brothers Jerry Wayne Hicks, Robert Steven Hicks, nephew, Andrew Dale Campbell; and niece, Amanda Hicks.

