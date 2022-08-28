TERESA LYNN BURGESS, 67, of Charleston, passed away at Hubbard Hospice House in South Charleston, Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Teresa is preceded in death by her father John Hicks Jr., and companion and father of her four daughters Geoffrey Wayne Koontz, brothers Jerry Wayne Hicks, Robert Steven Hicks, nephew, Andrew Dale Campbell; and niece, Amanda Hicks.
Teresa survived by her loving mother, Trilba Hicks, sisters; Patty Haynes (Jerry), Dreama Smith, and Freda Campbell, brothers; Johnny Hicks (Lois), Charles Hicks (Penny), Carl Hicks (Denise), and Dana Hicks, daughters; Brandie Koontz (Christina), Blair Kimble (Laura), Bliss Koontz and Falien Burgess; grandchildren Cameron and Christian Arbogast, Zendaya, Taylor, Kylee, Kaylynn and Cameron Jeffers, Levi, Asher, and Malia Kimble and Harper Faith Miller. Teresa will also be remembered fondly by several nieces, nephews, and friends who loved her dearly.
Teresa was a 1973 graduate of Sissonville High School where she enjoyed being a member of the cheerleading team. She was an avid WVU fan and loved watching her girls play their sports. Teresa worked as a newspaper delivery driver for several years, as well as running a successful tanning salon with her mother.
Services will be held at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 12 noon, with the Rev. Cliff Thaxton officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Sissonville Memorial Gardens, Sissonville.