Teresa Lynn Harrison

TERESA LYNN "TERRI" HARRISON, age 63, of St. Albans, passed away Wednesday September 1, 2021 at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
She was raised in Dunbar on 20th Street (Hillside Rams) and was a 1976 graduate of Dunbar High School. She considered herself a "Domestic Engineer" and loved taking care of her family; her grandbabies were her world and greatest passion and she loved them with her whole heart. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel. She was a loving wife, mother and granny and will be missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Westfall; brother, Michael Westfall; brother-in-law, John Hill.
Terri is survived by her loving husband of over 20 years, Mike; mother, Velma Westfall; children, Heather (Daniel) Lucas, Jeremy (Desiree) Wileman, Jonathan (Terri) Wileman, Michael (Terri) Harrison, Kurtis (Ashley) Harrison and Devin (Desiree) Harrison; "granny's babies", Blake, Johanna, Madelynn, Nick, Charlie, Jayce, Kynzlee, Elijah, Oliver and Emmie; sister, Lisa Hill; brother, Kevin (Heather) Westfall; many nieces and nephews, as well as family and friends and her grandcats.
A graveside service to Honor the Life of Terri will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes with Pastor Mayford Witt officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. We respectfully ask, for the safety of yourself and others, that you wear a mask while inside our facility and practice social distancing.
Memories of Terri may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.