TERESA MORRIS-COLUCHI, 47, of Rosedale Maryland, passed away on August 12th, 2021 after a courageous 4-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Teresa was born January 15, 1974, and grew up in the Charleston area. In 1992, she graduated with honors from Capital High School, where she is fondly remembered for her love of education and excelling in sports, including basketball and track & field. Teresa earned a master's degree at the University of Maryland and worked as a licensed physical therapist in the Baltimore area.
After starting a family, she became a homeschool mother, a Spanish language tutor and a community advocate for bilingual education. Teresa was preceded in death by her beloved Grandmother, JoAnn Saunders Morris.
Teresa was a member of the First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. She is survived by her husband, Bernardo Coluchi; children Maximo (age 11), Vanessa (age 9) and Eliseo (age 5); mother Robin Morris; father, Michael Owens; brother Jason Morris; sisters, Joanne Orquiola and Shannyn Owens; several nephews, nieces, beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. At her request, Teresa was cremated.
A memorial service will be held on August 27th at Schimunek Funeral Home in Nottingham, MD. The family wishes to thank all those who kept her in their thoughts and prayers throughout her illness.