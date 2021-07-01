Thank you for Reading.

TERESA (TERRI) LYNN HART, 63, of Nallen, WV passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 in the White Funeral Home at Summersville. Interment of the cremains will follow in the Walnut Grove Church Cemetery at Strange Creek. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday one hour-prior to the funeral services.

