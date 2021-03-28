Terra Di Belcher

TERRA DI SLACK BELCHER, 47, of Charleston passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
She was born September 1, 1973 to Timothy Slack and Debra Frazier King. Terra was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Kenneth & Elaine Frazier; paternal grandfather, Samuel Slack; and Marilyn Slack, who was a 2nd mother to her.
Terra was the life of the party, lighting up the room when she walked in. She was her mom's hippy child, dad's wild child and the best momma. She loved to dance and attend a good party. She was the Office Manager at Sun Construction and a graduate of DuPont High School, class of 1992.
She is survived by her children; Ashley Meador of Nitro, Jacob (Taylor) Meador of Charleston, Chloe and Olivia Belcher of Campbells Creek; mother, Debbie (Howard) King of Nitro; father, Tim (Jessica) Slack of Shrewsbury; husband, Stanley Belcher of Campbells Creek; paternal grandmother, Jane Slack; grandchildren, Bentley Clark and Adalyn Sigmon, both of Nitro, and Xzavier Ryan Meador of Charleston; brothers, Jonathan (Angela) Slack of Chesapeake, Ryan (Sara) King of Pratt, and adopted brother, Anton (Sue) Turner of Germany; special aunt, Jan (Scott) Eddick; many other special aunts and uncles; and a host of friends.
There will be a Celebration of Terra's life, 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Evangelist Cliff Thaxton officiating and will be live streamed on Stevens & Grass Funeral Home Facebook page. A walk through visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the Funeral Home.
