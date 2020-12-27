Terrance Brockman

TERRANCE "TERRY" BROCKMAN born May 31, 1957 in Montgomery, WV. He peacefully transitioned from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Friday, December 18, 2020.
He attended Montgomery High School where he played on the football and basketball team. Terry was employed at Maytag Laundromat of Montgomery. He was well-known to his friends as "TB" and for giving it to you straight. He will truly be missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his mother Mrs. Irene Brockman, brothers, Clifford "Cliff" Brockman, Edward "Eddie "Brockman and Warren "Stinky " Johnson, those who will continue to cherish his memory are: daughters, Corrinda Stevenson, Buffalo, NY; Terrencesa Shanklin, Charleston WV; Marissa Brockman, Charleston WV; and sons, Terrance Buckhannon, Clarksburg, W V; and Jonathan Bickford, Beckley WV; siblings: sisters Lois A. White, Montgomery, WV and Tammy L. Pettiford (James), Eastampton, NJ; brothers Nicholas Eggleston (Lanora), Baltimore, Md and George E. Brockman, Montgomery, WV. He also leaves to mourn a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
O`Dell Funeral Home of Montgomery WV in charge of arrangement where a service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday with Rev. Paul Spillan officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to service and social distancing and masks will be required.