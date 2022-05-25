TERRANCE "TERRY" LEE CAMPBELL, 70, of Ripley passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born January 6, 1952 at Charleston a son of the late Cameron Wallace and Ruby Rose Waybright Campbell.
Terry retired from the Charleston Fire Department after 26 years of service. Throughout his life Terry enjoyed many hobbies and interests including hunting and fishing, basket weaving, gardening and cooking. In his younger years, he was an avid scuba diver and skier. Above all, his number one priority in life was spending time with his family.
Terry is survived by his siblings, Edgar Campbell, Cheryl Smith (Romey), Neil Campbell, Harry Campbell (Jodi) and Chris Campbell (Tisha); brother-in-law David Westerman; nieces and nephews Seth Smith (Teresa), Autumn Brockway (Leif), Michael Campbell, Joshua Campbell, Trinity Kelly, Tori Campbell, Timothy Westerman, Charity Simba, Stephen Westerman, Matthew Westerman, Melissa Tucker, Jeremy Westerman, Katie Smith, Sammy Sawalha, Gage Sigmon Katie Marshall and Starr Sigmon. Terry is also survived by many cherished great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by sisters Roxanna Westerman and Paula Campbell and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Campbell.
In honoring Terry's wishes he will be cremated with a private family ceremony to take place at a later date.