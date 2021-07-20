Thank you for Reading.

TERRI ANN LONGFELLOW RADCLIFF, 75, of Elizabeth, WV formerly of Akron, OH and Spencer, WV, left this world behind on July 17, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, at the Ward/ Gandee Chapel Cemetery on Spring Creek with Pastor Randy Whited officiating. There will be no visitation or service at the funeral home. Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.

