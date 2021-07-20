TERRI ANN LONGFELLOW RADCLIFF, 75, of Elizabeth, WV formerly of Akron, OH and Spencer, WV, left this world behind on July 17, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, at the Ward/ Gandee Chapel Cemetery on Spring Creek with Pastor Randy Whited officiating. There will be no visitation or service at the funeral home. Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.