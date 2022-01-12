TERRI ELIZABETH KING 57 year old daughter of Sandra King, of Wallback, WV, lost her battle with cancer at 7:20 a.m., Wednesday, January 6, 2022. Twenty-six years ago she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Curtis King, formerly Charles Curtis Given, Jr., who died from complications from cancer contracted during his service in the Marine Corp. during Desert Storm. During this time, Terri was a successful bone marrow donor which aided in his treatment. Terri was 4 years old when her natural father, Charles Curtis Given, Sr., was killed in an industrial accident.
Terri is survived by her daughter, Tabitha Giselle King, age 13, of Wallback, WV. She is also survived by her mother, Sandra Ann King and Wayne King of Wallback, WV; brothers Chris (Jennifer) King of Gulfport, Miss. and Tommy (Amy) Hymes of Charleston, WV. She had two aunts, Cari McComas of Charleston, WV and Susan McComas of Big Otter, WV; Three uncles, Chuck (Penny) McComas of Jacksonville, Fla., Rick (Thelma) McComas of Los Angeles, Calif., and Timothy McComas of Jacksonville, Fla. There are two additional uncles, Gary (Linda) Given of Charleston, WV and Calvin V. King, Jr., of Charleston, WV.
Terri was a graduate of Clay County High School and attended WVU. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design in Los Angeles, and formed King Creations in Los Angeles. During her years in Los Angeles, she designed clothing for many of the rock bands of that time, including but not limited to, Ozzy Osbourne ad Sharon Osbourne, Nine Inch Nails, Guns and Roses, Kiss, Marilyn Manson and Prince. She was also the personal designed for Pauley Perrette (Abby on NCIS). She also operated "KING", a retail clothing store on Melrose Avenue, Hollywood, Calif., for over 20 years. She was the lead designer for V-Mota, founded by Val Koltan, and traveled the United States for several years promoting their clothing. She also designed clothing for Sean Decker, one of her closest supporters. She worked with Henry Alvarez for over 10 years preparing clothing for the various Ripley's Believe It or Not.
While in Los Angeles, Terry became friends with three people who would be her soulmates for the rest of her life. They are Robyn Martyns and her son Max, now of Boca Raton, Fla.; Karin and her significant other, Eric, and Trish Gossett, all still in Los Angeles. Calif.
Terri was a licensed Foster Parent and after fostering thirteen different children, Tabitha was placed with her and she was able to adopt Tabitha while in Los Angeles.
Terri returned to Clay with her daughter, Tabitha, and began working for the Clay County Board of Education as the After School Dance Instructor. In this capacity she was supported by the Board of Education in her various projects and was especially supported by her supervisor, Michelle Samples and Bruce Cunningham. Michelle was a special inspiration and supporter to Terri during her fight with the cancer.
Terri formed the Kings Cove Dance Studio of Clay, West Virginia, and in this effort received encouragement from her landlord, Avis Moore and her agent, Becky Morris.
Terri loved small children and this was evidenced by her work at the Clay Pool and her Mermaid classes. She also cherished animals and prior to her death she was accompanied by her Rescue Dog, Charlie, and the five household cats, namely, Presence, Domino, Shadow, Leo and Sophie.
The family is especially thankful for the efforts of CAMC Cancer Center, Dr. Ahmed Khalid, M.D. and his staff, and hopes that their treatment of Terri will benefit someone in the future.
The family is also grateful to Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston, West Virginia, for the care given to Terri during her lasts days so that her passing was painless and peaceful.
Fidler and Frame Funeral Home of Belle, WV, a friend of the family for 60 years is in charge of carrying out Terri's wishes to be cremated.
A Memorial Service in Clay, West Virginia, will be held in the 15th day of January, 2022, in the Courtroom of the Circuit Court of Clay County, West Virginia, beginning at 2 p.m. and her brother, Rev. Chris King, will be in charge of the ceremony honoring Terri's life.
In lieu of flowers, the family desires that any donations be made to Hubbard Hospice House of Kanawha County, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, West Virginia 25311.
Please visit our website, fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.