TERRI LEE RANSON, 65, of Charleston was born on October 31, 1956 and was ushered into the arms of Jesus on July 6, 2022, after a short battle with COVID. Among the host of family and friends also there to greet her were her parents, Ray and Betty Ranson and her brother-in-law, Larry Baker. Terri was a six year survivor of lung cancer, but the physical struggles of this life are over and we rejoice that she is enjoying her new body in Christ. Terri was a 1974 graduate of Sissonville High School and she had 42 years of service with the telephone company.
Terri is survived by two sons and their families: Adam and Alison Sampson, and their children Layla Carter, Torin Carter, and Oliver Sampson; and, Ryan and Samantha Sampson, and their children Melani, Thea, and Nathaniel Sampson. She was a devoted mother to her children and loved her precious grandchildren with all her heart. Terri is survived by her sisters, Sherry Baker and Patti (Gerry) Lowe, and several nieces and nephews who were the recipients of her generous and kind heart. Also left to cherish her memory is Mike Kennedy, her constant and devoted companion of these last years, who made her life so happy and fulfilled.
There will forever be a void in the lives of those who knew and loved Terri. Her love was faithful and true, and she was the person you could always depend on.
The family would like to thank the staff at CAMC, especially her nurses, and the doctors at Pulmonary Associates of Charleston who went above and beyond to give her the best possible care.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Rev. Ronald L. Stoner officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to The Emmanuel Baptist Church Quilting Ministry, 1401 Washington Street West, Charleston, WV 25302.