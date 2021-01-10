TERRI LYNN "SISSY" PAULEY passed away unexpectedly in her home on January 1, 2021 at the age of 54.
Terri was born on February 5, 1966 in Gallipolis, Ohio to William and Linda Shamblin whom both preceded her in death.
Surviving her is her Husband, Todd Pauley; Step-Daughter, Miranda Pauley; Siblings, Kimberly Shamblin, Debbie (Scott) Lane; Step-Brother, Monroe Curtis; Brother-in-law, Bob (Jane) Pauley; Step-Mother, Patricia Shamblin; Father-in-law Homer (Lou Anna) Pauley; Nieces and Nephews Corey (Aleah) Lane, Megan (Justin) Pendergrass, Jacob Lane, Meagan Pauley Jacob, Leigh Ann Pauley; Great Nephews, Eli and William Pendergrass.
She was a Bus Driver for Kanawha County Schools for over 10 years. She loved her job and all her 'kids'. She loved her girls Jerzie and Jozie. She loved going to the races with her dad and loved that 67' Chevelle even though she was terrified of driving it. She would have lived on the beach she loved it that much. She loved going boating, and spending time with family and friends. She loved the outdoors and had a green thumb like no other. She didn't have to wear make-up to be beautiful she just simply was, inside and out. She was a literal ray of Sunshine in life. To know her was to absolutely adore her. She will be missed by so many. Heaven was ready for her but our hearts were not.
There will be a Celebration of Sissy's life held in the near future.
