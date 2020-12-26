TERRI LYNN SHINGLETON, 59, of St. Albans passed away unexpectedly on December 20, 2020 at CAMC General Division.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Chasity Shingleton and her mother Rita Moore.
Terri is survived by her brother Kevin Shingleton, niece Nikki Clark, longtime friend Ronald Guerin, and her grandson, Dylan Thompson.
Honoring Terri's wishes there will be no services.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Terri's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com