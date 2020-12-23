TERRI WYNN SMOOT, 50, of Dunbar, WV, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
He was born January 7, 1970 to the late William & Lula Smoot of Institute, WV. He was a graduate of Dunbar High School. He worked various jobs though out the Kanawha Valley area after returning from Atlanta, GA working as an Iron worker building high-rises. He loved entertaining and family.
Terri is survived by two sons, Terrick Hogan and Ezekiel Smoot of Charleston, WV., Three daughters Kymerra Smoot of Jacksonville FL., Nevaeh and Terrika Smoot of Charleston, WV. Brothers William (Natsuko) of Charleston, WV., Stephen of Upper Marlboro, MD., Darrell (Alisha) of Dublin VA., his twin sister Jerri Lynn Smoot-Hodges of Cross Lanes, WV. And many niece and nephews.
Terri will be cremated according to his wishes with a Celebration of Life at a later date.