TERRY ALLEN MURPHY, II, of Hurricane, WV, departed this life and entered his heavenly home at the young age of 41 on December 12, 2022. Terry loved all things sports and was a loyal WVU fan, whether it was football or basketball. He excelled in many sports growing up including, baseball, wrestling, and football. Football was his passion starting at a very young age and he played until he was ready to start high school, and the ongoing joke was that the only reason he chose to stop was because he feared the coach over silly rumors that he had heard. To look at him, you would never think that he was scared of anything. He was just a big teddy bear with an even bigger heart. If you were lucky enough to be his friend, you were a friend for life. Terry was a graduate of Hurricane High School, class of 2000. He attended Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church and gave his heart to the Lord in 2017. We have comfort in knowing that we will see him again one sweet day.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his loving parents John and Susie Monague of Hurricane; his son Reid Allen Murphy who was the light of his life and pride of joy; brothers, Blair Hudnall and wife Melissa of Elkhart, IN and Heath Montague of Lexington, KY; Sisters Amy Lucas and Scott of Charleston, WV and Dawnette Montague of Fredericksburg, VA; three nieces, four nephews and a host of close family and friends.
It was Terry's wishes to be cremated and a private memorial service for family will be held at a later date. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, WV is entrusted with the arrangements, Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
John 14: 1-3 Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.