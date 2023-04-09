Terry Allen (TJ) Miller Jr.

TERRY ALLEN MILLER JR (TJ) was born on October 28, 1980 in Charleston, West Virginia and departed this earth on April 6, 2023.
He graduated from Scott High School, of Madison West Virginia in 1999, where he played on their baseball, football, and golf teams. TJ was one of those people that made you feel at ease around him, whether you'd just met or had been life-long friends. He was warm and friendly, with such a big heart. He found joy in helping others. He would undoubtedly give you the shirt off his back if he thought you needed it. When it came to smiles, TJ's was absolutely beautiful. When he smiled, it caused those around him to smile too. It just made you feel good to be around TJ. He loved to laugh and joke around with people, and he loved to make others laugh. TJ's eyes spoke volumes. As a little boy, they would dance with hints of mischief as he contemplated what he could find to get into and explore next. As a man, they always conveyed his mood. If you knew TJ well, you could look at his eyes and know his mood before he ever spoke a word. That same curiosity that kept TJ getting into things as a child, helped him become very good at working with his hands as a man. When TJ was a boy, he loved taking things apart and putting them back together. As TJ became a man, his talents and skills grew along with him. If anything was broken, TJ could fix it. He was mechanically inclined. Fixing things was a natural gift of TJ's. TJ loved his family and friends and spending time with them. Some of his favorite past-times included four-wheeling and motorcycle riding. He loved his Harley-Davidson and taking long rides on it, whether it was with friends or by himself. TJ Miller was preceded in death by his grandparents, Yvonne (Bonnie) Smith and J. Lovell Smith.
He leaves behind his son, Bryson Miller; parents, Drema and Charles Miller; sister Shadora (Craig) Lovejoy; brother, Joshua (Jennifer) Miller, and uncle Jimmie (Drusilla) Smith; cousins, Jamie (Michael) Blakely and Jimmie (Tabitha) Smith III; and a host of other dear family members and friends. TJ was loved dearly by so many. He will be missed greatly, but his memory will live on forever in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved him. He may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.
Services for TJ will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at Handley Funeral Home with Isaiah Hatfield officiating. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park, Danville. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. until service time.