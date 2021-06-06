Thank you for Reading.

TERRY ANN GREENWOOD, 74, of West Columbia, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Lakin Hospital in West Columbia. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, at the Lakin Chapel. Burial will follow in the Lakin Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

