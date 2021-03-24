Terry Bowman

TERRY ANTHONY BOWMAN, age 66 passed away on Monday, March 08, 2021 in Dunedin, FL. Terry was born on February 27, 1955 to Donald & Catherine Bowman in Bluefield, West Virginia. He is survived by his daughters; Michelle Perroux (husband, Matthew) & Jessica Clemons (husband, Jack II). He also leaves behind his stepmother, Kay Bowman; sisters, Cathy Bowman, Stephanie Castle & Rayme Lombardi; his beloved grandchildren, Jack Clemons II and Jaedyn Clemons as well as many loved nieces and nephews.
Terry is now at peace and was joyfully reunited with his father, mother, brothers, grandmother, cousins, friends and many other loved ones upon his departure from this earth.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday March 24, 2021 at 5:00 at Frenchy's Outpost in Dunedin followed by a sunset ceremony at Weaver Park.