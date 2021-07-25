TERRY EDWARD GRIBBEN, 64, of Cottageville, WV, passed away July 23, 2021 at his home following a brief illness. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. ~ Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Cherry Grove Cemetery, Cottageville, WV. Military rites will be provided by the Jackson County Honor Guard. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV.
