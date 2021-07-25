TERRY EDWARD SHAMBLEN, 61 of Mammoth, went home to be with the Lord on July 22nd , 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospice House from a short illness.
He was a graduate of Dupont High School and he was a retired coal miner and welder/mechanic. He always had a great sense of humor and could make anyone laugh.
He was preceded in death by his father, Howard "Eddie" Shamblen.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Sheila (Hudnall) Shamblen, his children; Krista (Josh) Critchfield of East Bank, Matthew (Ashley) Shamblen of Hernshaw, Brittany (Mike) Pauley of Kimberly, mother; Doloris Shamblen of Mammoth and 9 grandkids, brothers; Elton and Eric Shamblen both of Monroe County, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 28th at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort Street, Cedar Grove with Pastor Gary Frampton officiating. Private family burial will follow the service at the Shamblen Family Cemetery, Ballard, WV.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
