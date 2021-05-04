TERRY ELMORE, 61, of Clendenin, WV passed away at home on May 1, 2021 after a short illness.
Terry was born on April 23, 1960 to Lawrence Barch Elmore and Barbara Patton Elmore in Charleston, WV. He was a wonderful son who deeply loved his parents. Terry graduated from Walton High School in 1978. He married his wife Dawn Machusak Elmore in 1981. He was a member of Pipefitters Local 274. He was also a member of the Clendenin Masonic Lodge 126 AF&AM.
Terry was a loving husband and father. Terry enjoyed fishing and being outdoors in his free time. He also enjoyed spending time with his wife, Dawn, and sharing new experiences together.
Terry is preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Barch Elmore, and his father in law, Paul Machusak.
Terry is survived by his wife, Dawn Machusak Elmore, his mother, Barbara Patton Elmore, his children, Makala (James) Elmore and Landon (Starr) Elmore, his granddaughters, Maleaha Elmore and Blake Elmore, his brother, David (Robin) Elmore, and niece, Brooke Nelson.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 at Myers Chapel of Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Blackwell officiating. Burial will follow at Staats Cemetery in Clendenin, with Masonic Graveside Rites.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Kanawha Hospice Care. 1001 Kanawha Blvd, Charleston, WV 25301
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 at Myers Chapel of Hafer Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.