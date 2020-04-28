TERRY EUGENE WORKMAN, 62, of Charleston, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home.
Terry was born in Charleston on March 21, 1958. He was a mechanic for the WV State road and was an US Army Veteran.
Preceding him in death was a sister, Vickie Workman and a brother, Wayne Workman.
Terry is survived by his mother, Julia Hodge McClain; father, Billie Eugene Workman both of Charleston; daughters, Elizabeth Nicole Workman of Charleston and Tanya Goughenour of St. Louis, MO; sons, Adam Christopher Workman of Charleston and Jonathan Eugene Workman of St. Louis, MO.; six grandchildren.
At Terry's request, cremation is being honored and due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and in keeping with the Federal, State and Local Health Departments on Social Distancing, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.