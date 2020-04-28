Terry Eugene Workman

Terry Eugene Workman
Buy Now
SYSTEM

TERRY EUGENE WORKMAN, 62, of Charleston, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home.

Terry was born in Charleston on March 21, 1958. He was a mechanic for the WV State road and was an US Army Veteran.

Preceding him in death was a sister, Vickie Workman and a brother, Wayne Workman.

Terry is survived by his mother, Julia Hodge McClain; father, Billie Eugene Workman both of Charleston; daughters, Elizabeth Nicole Workman of Charleston and Tanya Goughenour of St. Louis, MO; sons, Adam Christopher Workman of Charleston and Jonathan Eugene Workman of St. Louis, MO.; six grandchildren.

At Terry's request, cremation is being honored and due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and in keeping with the Federal, State and Local Health Departments on Social Distancing, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.

Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Barker, Barbara Lou - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Hunt, Phyllis Irene - 2 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Jones, Martin Luther - 1 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.

Mullins, Emma - 2 p.m., Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.

Snyder, Curtis - 1 p.m., Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley.