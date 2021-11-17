TERRY G BODE of Pinch, WV, passed on from this world Monday, November 15, 2021 due to sudden illness. He was born on May 30, 1943 to the late Marshall Eugene Bode and Lois Barbarow Bode.
A graduate of Clendenin High School and Center College in Charleston, WV he retired from BB&T in 2004. He was a member and trustee at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and also a proud member of The 50 States Club.
What is more Important, Terry enjoyed actively participating in the lives of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren's lives. At any given time, you could find him cheering from the side lines, umpiring behind the plate, coaching from the bench or even up on a scaffold helping paint a mural. Terry was a kind and loving soul who was quick with a joke and even quicker with aid or assistance to anyone who asked. With the amount of love, he had to share, whoever was with him always felt like they were his favorite.
Terry leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife of 43 years, Shelia Epling Bode and children: Paula (John) Smolder, Tammi (Kevin) Chapman and Ian Bode and partner Anna James. Grandchildren are Chad (Brenda) Mullins, Kylee Clark, Zack Mullins, Cierra (Wesley) Schoonover, Alex Pauley, Jordyn Pauley, Jocee Pauley, Ethan Smolder and Olivia (Dan) Starr. Treasured great grandchildren include Hayden Mullins, Remi Clark, Kaiden Cash, Kase Coffman, Rowan and Nora Schoonover, Athena Scott, Kalub, Christian and Aydrien Norwalk, Kaylee Johnson and Hunter Starr. Sister Sheryl (Guy) Mick and brother Jeff (Cynthia) Bode also survive him along with aunts, uncles and numerous cousins and friends.
The family also wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of CAMC Memorial CP-ICU for their loving and tender care through the last weeks.
Visitation will be at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Thursday the 18th of November from 5-7 with a service at 7.
The family requests that all visitors wear masks and practice social distancing.