TERRY JAMES CARR, 71, of Gassaway passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at Braxton Health Care Center, Sutton.
He was born March 31, 1951 in Sutton to the late Perry James "Bud" Carr and Betty Jo Squires Carr.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Terry James "TJ" Carr II.
Terry was a Christian by faith. In his life he was an over the road trucker who drove for companies in Braxton and surrounding counties and several other states. He enjoyed riding in his side by side and tractor. In his younger days he like to go mudding. Camping and hunting were also his pastimes. He enjoyed watching Gunsmoke and playing BINGO. He had an affection for his cats and dog. Terry was a past member of the Gassaway Volunteer Fire Department.
He will be forever remembered by his wife, Roxanna Coleman Carr of Sutton; daughter, Amber Hoard (Nathan Hammons) of Lewisburg; brother, Patrick Carr (Shannon) of Sutton; sister, Nancy Carr of Gassaway; grandchildren Halie Reeder, Kalyn Carr (Braden), and Joshua Carr; one great granddaughter, Avienna Reeder; and one expecting great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Terry's funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway with Pastor Rodney England officiating. Interment will follow in the James M. Carr Cemetery, Belfont.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Braxton County Animal Shelter, 10 Animal Shelter Lane, Sutton, WV 26601.
Special thanks to all the staff at Braxton Health Care Center and Pastor Rodney England.
Words of comfort and fond memories may be extended to the family at www.roachfuneralhome.com.
