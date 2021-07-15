TERRY KENNETH HOOSIER, 70, of Point Pleasant, WV, formerly of Stewart, VA, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021. There will be no public services at this time. Private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.
