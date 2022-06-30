TERRY LEE BARTRON, 64, of Winfield, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital following a short illness.
Terry was born in Summersville on January 10, 1958, to the late Coston & Ann Hamilton Bartron. He was a Christian and of the Baptist Faith. Terry loved being on the water and worked for Songer White Water Rafting and he had a great love for music and was a DJ. Terry had a love for people and upon his death, he decided to be an organ donor. He was a good Husband, Dad and Pops.
Terry is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Tammy (Brent) Bartron; son, Joshua (Julie) Bartron of Winfield; grandson, Joseph Bartron and granddaughter, Josslyn Bartron; mother-in-law, Betty Brent of Ulysses, KS; sister-in-law, Donna Mathes Meadows of Topeka, KS; brothers-in-law, Kevin and Ken Brent both of Ulysses, KS; special friend and neighbor, Betty Hunt of Winfield; special friend, Dewayne Brogan of Summersville; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and two great great nieces.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with Pastor Mike Long officiating. There will be a visitation starting at 12 Noon on Saturday until service time. Following the services, at Terry's request, cremation will be honored.