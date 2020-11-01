TERRY LEE FAIR "CHESTER CHEETO" of Smithers, WV passed away on October 23, 2020 at home after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Justina Fair, brothers Harold, Mark, and Robert Fair.
Terry worked for Empowerment Custodian and the Tax Department in Charleston for 12 years. He loved his fellow employees and his cook.
Terry was a loving son, father, and brother.
He is survived by his sons; Jonathan Boggs Fair, Terry Lee Fair, Jr., grandchildren; Jonathan James, Kingston Reed, and Harmony Jade. Sister Rosemary Fair, brothers; William, Lyndon, Earl, and James Fair, niece Amanda Linville Fair, and many other nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 4 at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery from 3-5 p.m., A memorial service to honor Terry's life will be held at 4:30 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com