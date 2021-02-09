TERRY LEE GRAY, 61, of Ansted, WV was taken from us on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Memorial division of CAMC in Charleston.
Terry was born April 20, 1959 at Montgomery General to parents Harry and Pearl Taylor of Belva, WV who preceded her in death.
She graduated from Gauley Bridge High School in 1977, and shortly began work at Hawks Nest Lodge in Ansted where she worked until retirement.
She also worked as a security guard for 12 years at the same time as her regular job.
Terry was also preceded in death by sisters, Louise Crouse of Belva, Patricia Jane "Dix" Mullins of Dixie; brothers, Harry Jr., Gilbert, and Bob Taylor.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband Vinson Gray of Ansted, son Whitney Gray of Illinois, and daughter Deseree Gray of Chicago. Also her twin sister Tilda Martin of Hilton Village and Nancy Harper of Dixie and a host of friends and family.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, February 12 at 1 pm at Hill Cemetery, Belva.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 24 at 1 pm at Carnifex Ferry Shelter 4 in Summersville.
Pennington-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Gray family.