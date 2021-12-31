TERRY LEE MARTIN, 67, left this world peacefully on December 25, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. Terry was born to the late Jim and Evelyn Martin on June 24, 1954. He was a caring father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
Terry grew up in Dogtown, on Charleston's Westside. It was there he developed his passion for basketball. He, his brother, and his friends could always be found playing sports and basketball. He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and attended West Virginia Tech on a full basketball scholarship. Terry was an outstanding basketball player during his school years. His calling for sports was evident throughout his life. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, darts, softball, and basketball until the knees couldn't keep up with him. He even made the trip the Las Vegas, NV to play in a National dart tournament.
Terry's loves of his life were his daughter and grandchildren. He never missed their games or events, often traveling all over the state to watch them. He was quick-witted and known as a gentle giant, standing at 6'9" with a heart of gold. His passion for playing with children and good humor were known to all. He enjoyed calling his close friends "goofball" and always making people laugh.
In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Dicie McCallum, and sister Beth Marie Martin. He is survived by his daughter, Mindy Martin, and husband Bobby Vinson. His grandchildren, James and Nicole Vinson. Sister, Dotty Martin, and Brother, Jim Martin.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 1, 2022, at The Grill on West Washington St. in Charleston from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Terry's honor to the CAMC Cancer Center.