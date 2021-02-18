TERRY LEE WAITE of Sissonville passed away February 10th at CAMC Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.
Terry was born in Morgantown, WV November 13, 1954. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Rita Waite, parents Wilbert M Waite, Gladys Lorraine LeMaster Waite, and brother Fredrick Clyde Waite.
Terry is survived by his children Terry Waite, Daniel Taylor, Cristina Taylor, Kevin Nicholas, and his Granddaughter he raised Letitia Flowers. His sisters Janet Thomas, Jeannie Gaynor, Ella Ratliff, Debbie Gales, Sara Burdette, and Kim Galusky. Brothers Ernest Waite, Vernon Waite, and John Varney. Several nieces nephews and a host of cherished friends.
Terry had a blood disease called hemophilia he fought with from birth he was a brave and a humble loving husband, father, pawpaw, and brother. Our lives were blessed thanks to him.
We wish to thank nurse Kim and staff at CAMC for helping him in his final hours.
Terry was an avid Christian who attended Pocatalico Community Church.
Due to Covid Terry's Family will have a private celebration of Terry's life.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.