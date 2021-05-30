TERRY LYNN PELL 53 of Graniteville, SC formerly of Charleston, WV passed away May 25, 2021 at home after an extended illness. She was born April 6, 1968 to Edward Flowers and Patsy Jane Edens Shaffer.
She was a loving daughter, wife, mother and friend.
Surviving: mother Patsy Shaffer; husband Barton Pell; children Philip Pell, Shanna Pell, Donald Pell, David Pell, Zackary Pell, Cameron Zingler, Samatha Pell, Eric Pell and Mark Pell.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday June 1st, 1 p.m., at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry W. Naylor officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will follow at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery, Sissonville.
Condolences may be sent to the family at cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston is serving the Pell family.