Thank you for Reading.

TERRY LYNN PELL, 53 of Graniteville, SC formerly of Charleston, WV passed away May 24, 2021 at her home after an extended illness. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 1, 2021 1 p.m., at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial in New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you