TERRY M. MCLAINE, 68, of Foster, WV departed this life Thursday, May 6, 2021 at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital.
Terry was born October 18, 1952, a son of the late Richard Henry Mclaine and Elsie Christine Cook. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Lois Pauline Wade and Janet Lee.
Terry was a retired coal miner. And in recent years helped one of his sons with his mortuary transport service as a long distance driver.
Terry was of the Apostolic Pentecostal faith. He enjoyed being outside piddling, spending time with family and friends and watching general hospital and the news were his very favorite past times.
Terry leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Tammy; three sons, Johnny Ullman, Jamie Brown and his wife Amber and Jeremy D. Brown; two grandchildren, Calli and Hunter Brown; two brothers, Bill and his wife Cathy and Jerry and his wife Teresa; two sisters, Linda Ullman and Christy Robin Porter as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Prayer Connection Lighthouse in Danville, WV with Pastor Lloyd Hart and Jeremy D. Brown officiating. Cremation will be observed following the services.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 12 noon till the time of service, Tuesday at the Church.