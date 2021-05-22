Thank you for Reading.

TERRY VINCENT NEWLAND, 54, of Los Angeles, California, formerly of Charleston passed away May 11, 2021. Graveside Services will be 1 pm Monday May 24, 2021 at Goff-McClanahan Cemetery in Sissonville. Visitation will be from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m., Monday, prior to services. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Newland Family.

