TERRY VINCENT NEWLAND, 54, of Los Angeles, California, formerly of Charleston, WV, passed away on May 11, 2021 in Los Angeles.
Born May 21, 1966 in Charleston, WV, he was the son of Patricia Joan Bailey and the late Gerald Howard Newland, Jr.
He is survived by his mother, Joan Newland and stepfather, William Dunaway; MaMa, Julia Bailey and a host of cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m., Monday May 24, 2021 for the family and friends at Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston.
Please wear masks and social distance. A Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m., on Monday,at the Goff- McClanahan Cemetery in Sissonville, with Pastor Paul Bailey, officiating.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com