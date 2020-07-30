TERRY WARREN GRUBBS, 67, of Huntington, formerly of St. Albans, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Chapman's Mortuary and from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, prior to burial. If attending, please wear facial coving and honor social distancing.
