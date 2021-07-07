TERRY WAYNE LUCAS, the only grandson of thirteen grandchildren, passed from this life July 5, 2021 from complications of diabetes.
Left to enjoy the memories of his life are Teresa, his wife of 42 years, son, Kenny (Becky), daughter, Christa (Jay), grandchildren, Lucas and Maddy. He is survived by his sister Cathy (Danny), and nephew, Christopher "Bubba" (Kaylah "Josephine")
He was retired from Charleston Newspapers after 42 years. He loved riding his Harley and watching Westerns. Also, left to mourn his passing, is every hot dog vendor in the valley and Little Debbie.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Shriner's hospital.
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday July 8 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Private family burial will take place in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo WV is in charge of arrangements.