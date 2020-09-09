TERRY WAYNE NELSON, age 72, of South Charleston passed away Friday September 4, 2020.
He was born August 19, 1948, son of the late Alfred and Eloise Matheny Nelson. He is also preceded in death by his brother John Nelson.
Terry was a member and Deacon of the United Disciples of Christ Church. He served his country in the US Navy and was retired from Union Carbide. He was a 25 year friend of Bill W.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen Nelson; son, Greg Nelson both of Huntington; brother, David Nelson of FL; granddaughter, Anita Rianne Nelson, who was the light of his life; and companion, Alisa Cummings of Charleston.
A service to honor the life of Terry will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday September 10, at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Chaplain Gary Coffey officiating. Interment will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute, WV. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
Friends may share condolences at our website www.snodgrassfuneral.com. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.