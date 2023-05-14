Terry Wayne Ramella Sr. May 14, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TERRY WAYNE RAMELLA SR. 66 of Winfield passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in Putnam Center, Hurricane.Born in Charleston to the late Joseph and Eloise Dixon Ramella.Terry was a retired truck driver from Peerless Block Company, St. Albans.He is survived by his son, Terry W. Ramella, Jr.; grandchildren, Barbie, Juliana and Gabriel Ramella.A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday May 17, 2023 at Cunningham Memorial Park Upper Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Jim Dennis officiating. Burial will follow.You may visit Terry's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Ramella family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet Christianity Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight Neoma Lee Rhodes Julia Vorholt LeRoy Frances Handley Blake Adams Michael Landon Baria Thomas "Tom" Edward Orrison Julia Vorholt LeRoy Naomi Ruth Taylor Skiles John H. Goodwin Jr. Douglas A. McDaniel Daniel Joseph McCormick Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success