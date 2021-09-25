TERRY WAYNE (TUFF) FERRELL was born December 3, 1947 and passed away September 24, 2021 at Stonerise Nursing Home in Charleston.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Cleon and Rosella Ferrell.
Terry is survived by his brother Jerry, his sister, Diana (Kelly) Bradley, one niece, April (Matt) Griffith and two nephews, Christopher (Kelly Jo) Bradley and Corey (Sidney) Bradley and several great-nephews and great-nieces. Terry taught mathematics for 50 years at Charleston and Capitol High Schools. Terry coached Cross Country, Girls' Basketball and Baseball at Charleston High. Terry coached the girls' basketball team at Capital High School and led them to a State Championship in 2001. Terry was also assistant girls' basketball coach with his brother at George Washington High School. Terry kept the score board at University of Charleston and at the Charleston Civic Center. Terry also umpired in the Charleston Church Softball League.
Funeral services will be 12 noon, Monday September 27, 2021 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor Corey Bradley officiating. Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m., Sunday September 26, 2021 at the funeral home. The burial will follow the service at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Charleston Northeast Little League at 1051 Fairhaven Drive, Charleston WV 25306.
The family would like to especially thank Stonerise Charleston and Hospice Care for their care.